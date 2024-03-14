IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Bloodbath': Trump allies seize RNC as critics slam new co-chair Lara Trump's inexperience
March 14, 202408:06

  • 'Unbelievable narcissism': Trump botched Covid pandemic response for political points

    11:50
  • Now Playing

    'Bloodbath': Trump allies seize RNC as critics slam new co-chair Lara Trump's inexperience

    08:06
  • UP NEXT

    Biden memory issues were a lie, probe transcripts and special counsel Robert Hur testimony show

    10:57

  • Biden now presumptive Democratic nominee with Georgia primary win

    08:53

  • 'Another big lie': Joy on why Trump is 'the new Rush Limbaugh' trashing immigration reform

    06:16

  • ‘Horrified’: Conservative women slam 'trad wife' cosplay of female senator's SOTU response

    07:18

  • Happy housewife? Joy unmasks 'trad wife' image of Republican U.S. Senator Katie Britt

    06:12

  • GOPer bombs Biden State of the Union response: ‘She’s gonna generate a lot of votes for Democrats’

    08:48

  • ‘Obnoxious’: Joy calls out ‘silly and performative’ GOP reactions at State of the Union

    11:11

  • ‘We decide when you have a baby’: Inside the extremist Republicans’ reproductive agenda

    06:53

  • ‘Under attack’: Fmr. Trump WH secretary urges Nikki Haley supporters to vote Biden

    06:11

  • A governor who thinks homosexuality is ‘filth’? North Carolina Dem warns of extremist opponent

    10:27

  • 'Political loser': Trump endorsements spur Dem turnout

    06:44

  • 'Dangerous': Former Trump voter slams Supreme Court decision to keep Trump on ballot

    07:38

  • 'High on its own supply': Legal expert blasts Supreme Court

    09:53

  • ‘Idiocy’: Backlash against Beyoncé’s country album shows ignorance of genre's Black roots

    06:40

  • Trump effect: Justice system ‘bends over backwards’ to shelter 'defendant Trump' legal expert says

    11:48

  • Trump sneaker freaks? Why hip-hop shout outs won't move the needle towards Trump

    07:35

  • Joy: Supreme Court wants to slow-walk Trump ‘presidential immunity’ decision

    11:42

  • Mitch McConnell’s shameful legacy

    06:16

The Reidout

'Bloodbath': Trump allies seize RNC as critics slam new co-chair Lara Trump's inexperience

08:06

A Donald Trump-inspired purge in favor of his loyalists at the Republican National Committee has begun. “It's like they've turned the RNC into the new family business,” Joy says of Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump becoming RNC co-chair, “now that the state of New York has said they can't do business there.”March 14, 2024

  • 'Unbelievable narcissism': Trump botched Covid pandemic response for political points

    11:50
  • Now Playing

    'Bloodbath': Trump allies seize RNC as critics slam new co-chair Lara Trump's inexperience

    08:06
  • UP NEXT

    Biden memory issues were a lie, probe transcripts and special counsel Robert Hur testimony show

    10:57

  • Biden now presumptive Democratic nominee with Georgia primary win

    08:53

  • 'Another big lie': Joy on why Trump is 'the new Rush Limbaugh' trashing immigration reform

    06:16

  • ‘Horrified’: Conservative women slam 'trad wife' cosplay of female senator's SOTU response

    07:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All