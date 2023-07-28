IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Depths of depravity, criminality': Nicolle Wallace on superseding Trump indictment revelations

The Reidout

'Depths of depravity, criminality': Nicolle Wallace on superseding Trump indictment revelations

11:45

A superseding indictment has added a new charge against Donald Trump: one additional count of willful retention of national defense information. It also adds a third defendant to the case, alongside Trump and his longtime valet Waltine Nauta. Carlos De Oliveira was the head of maintenance at Trump's Florida resort and reportedly helped Nauta move boxes of documents from the infamous storage room at a key moment, a day before prosecutors came to retrieve those remaining classified documents. Joy Reid and her expert guests bring you the latest developments.July 28, 2023

    'Depths of depravity, criminality': Nicolle Wallace on superseding Trump indictment revelations

