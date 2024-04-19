IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Source tells NBC News that Israel has carried out an operation inside Iran

'No safer place than jail': Trump should be 'incarcerated' for gag order breaches legal expert says
April 19, 202411:52
    'No safer place than jail': Trump should be 'incarcerated' for gag order breaches legal expert says

The Reidout

'No safer place than jail': Trump should be 'incarcerated' for gag order breaches legal expert says

The Trump hush money trial jury has been seated as prosecutors say Donald Trump has violated a gag order seven more times.April 19, 2024

    'No safer place than jail': Trump should be 'incarcerated' for gag order breaches legal expert says

