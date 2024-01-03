IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Big Lie bombshell: Man Trump hired to prove election fraud says he debunked it to Trump and Meadows

05:54

Donald Trump hired a man to prove his election fraud claims. Now that man says he debunked those election fraud conspiracies to both Donald Trump and Mark Meadows as the Trump campaign conducted its 2020 campaign, after finding no evidence. That man, Ken Block, author of the upcoming book, "Disproven: My Unbiased Search for Voter Fraud for the Trump Campaign, the Data That Shows Why He Lost, and How We Can Improve Our Elections," joins Joy Reid with his allegations.Jan. 3, 2024

