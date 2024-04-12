IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy: Trump is why half of America now lives in a 'reproductive prison'
April 12, 2024
    Joy: Trump is why half of America now lives in a ‘reproductive prison’

The Reidout

Joy: Trump is why half of America now lives in a ‘reproductive prison’

04:19

Trump and Republicans have left abortion up to the states. Yet, 14 states currently have laws in effect banning nearly all abortions at conception. Joy Reid explains how this stance could effectively ban abortion nationwide.April 12, 2024

    Joy: Trump is why half of America now lives in a ‘reproductive prison’

