You can go to prison! Judge warns Trump of 'incarceration' punishment after losing gag order clash

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money case held Trump in criminal contempt over a series of posts on Truth Social that he said violated a gag order. Trump caved to the judge and removed the posts. The judge warned Trump could be jailed for further violations. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)April 30, 2024