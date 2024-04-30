IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
You can go to prison! Judge warns Trump of 'incarceration' punishment after losing gag order clash
April 30, 202411:51

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's hush money case held Trump in criminal contempt over a series of posts on Truth Social that he said violated a gag order. Trump caved to the judge and removed the posts. The judge warned Trump could be jailed for further violations.

