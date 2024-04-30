IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Judge Merchan holds Trump in contempt for gag order violations, threatens jail time

Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis
April 30, 202406:01

  • Columbia protesters occupy campus building

    24:28

  • Trump fined for each gag order violation

    06:01

  • Paul McCartney's photos of the Beatles' first trip to the U.S. featured in new exhibit

    09:43
  • Now Playing

    Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: It's smart for Hunter Biden to ask for a retraction

    10:22

  • If Trump wins, it won't just be danger to our democracy posed by him, author warns

    07:33

  • 'So gross and pathetic' Joe reacts to Barr saying Trump would do less damage to U.S. than Biden

    09:05

  • Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shares mental health struggles in new memoir

    07:03

  • 'Stereophonic' Broadway show centers on a rock band in the 1970s

    10:02

  • Why employers are souring on Ivy League graduates

    09:36

  • NYC mayor on supporting peaceful protest, the city's 2025 budget

    08:12

  • 'She thought this would be a plus for her': Noem's dog-killing story sparks outrage

    06:30

  • Trump's hush money criminal trial resumes Tuesday; what you missed on Day eight

    10:21

  • 'Where are the adults?': Joe on continuing campus protests

    03:10

  • 'The whole thing is a crock': Lindsey Graham dismisses catch-and-kill plot

    03:21

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin recalls her time with anti-war protests of the sixties

    04:08

  • Dame Judi Dench details her history performing Shakespeare

    08:15

  • John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

    10:06

  • Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy

    03:04

  • Jon Meacham: Are the people committed to voting for Trump affected by any of this?

    12:42

Morning Joe

Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis

06:01

A bipartisan group of more than 50 U.S. mayors has gathered this week to meet with WH cabinet members and members of Congress in part to discuss combatting homelessness. Mayors Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, and David Holt, R-Oklahoma City, join Morning Joe to discuss.April 30, 2024

  • Columbia protesters occupy campus building

    24:28

  • Trump fined for each gag order violation

    06:01

  • Paul McCartney's photos of the Beatles' first trip to the U.S. featured in new exhibit

    09:43
  • Now Playing

    Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: It's smart for Hunter Biden to ask for a retraction

    10:22

  • If Trump wins, it won't just be danger to our democracy posed by him, author warns

    07:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All