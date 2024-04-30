Bill aiming to crack down on campus antisemitism advances

Columbia protesters occupy campus building24:28
- Now Playing
Bill aiming to crack down on campus antisemitism advances13:51
- UP NEXT
Trump fined for each gag order violation06:01
Paul McCartney's photos of the Beatles' first trip to the U.S. featured in new exhibit09:43
Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis06:01
Claire McCaskill: It's smart for Hunter Biden to ask for a retraction10:22
If Trump wins, it won't just be danger to our democracy posed by him, author warns07:33
'So gross and pathetic' Joe reacts to Barr saying Trump would do less damage to U.S. than Biden09:05
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shares mental health struggles in new memoir07:03
'Stereophonic' Broadway show centers on a rock band in the 1970s10:02
Why employers are souring on Ivy League graduates09:36
NYC mayor on supporting peaceful protest, the city's 2025 budget08:12
'She thought this would be a plus for her': Noem's dog-killing story sparks outrage06:30
Trump's hush money criminal trial resumes Tuesday; what you missed on Day eight10:21
'Where are the adults?': Joe on continuing campus protests03:10
'The whole thing is a crock': Lindsey Graham dismisses catch-and-kill plot03:21
Doris Kearns Goodwin recalls her time with anti-war protests of the sixties04:08
Dame Judi Dench details her history performing Shakespeare08:15
John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza10:06
Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy03:04
Columbia protesters occupy campus building24:28
- Now Playing
Bill aiming to crack down on campus antisemitism advances13:51
- UP NEXT
Trump fined for each gag order violation06:01
Paul McCartney's photos of the Beatles' first trip to the U.S. featured in new exhibit09:43
Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis06:01
Claire McCaskill: It's smart for Hunter Biden to ask for a retraction10:22
Play All