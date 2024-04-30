Sad, diminished, panicked: Defendant Trump struggles in court, says coauthor

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaigning has been lagging due to his ongoing criminal trial in New York. “The Art of The Deal” coauthor Tony Schwartz joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Trump’s life as a defendant. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber) April 30, 2024