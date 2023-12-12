Texas Supreme Court rules against woman who sued to get abortion due to medical emergency

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled against 31-year-old Kate Cox who sued to get an emergency abortion because her fetus had developed a lethal condition and her health was at risk. The Court is made up entirely of Republicans, including John Devine, who centered his 2012 election on his anti-abortion ideology, including boasting about getting arrested dozens of times for protesting abortion clinics. Cox's lawyers say she has left the state to get an abortion.Dec. 12, 2023