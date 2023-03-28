Activist: Tennessee has had every single chance to strengthen its gun laws and done the opposite

Joy Reid: We seem to lack urgency about authoritarianism as Trump effectively threatens civil war07:55
- Now Playing
Activist: Tennessee has had every single chance to strengthen its gun laws and done the opposite11:10
- UP NEXT
A train whistle to anti-government actors: Obeidallah on Trump holding 1st campaign rally in Waco04:36
Rep. Adam Schiff slams Trump warning of ‘potential death and destruction’ if Bragg indicts him05:06
Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment09:54
'DA Bragg is going on his timetable not Trump's': Legal expert Jill Wine-Banks09:56
‘He’s one of them’: David Jolly accuses Kevin McCarthy of being pro-insurrectionist09:35
Hugo Lowell on his reporting that Trump allegedly wants to be handcuffed and perp-walked08:38
‘Their futures are tied to this MAGA grifter’: Michael Steele on Republicans doubling down on Trump10:16
New video shows final moments of Irvo Otieno's life at Virginia state psychiatric hospital02:30
‘Fox was supposed to have fixed that’: Katie Phang on new lawsuit alleging hostile work environment05:48
Joy Reid: Trump has rarely been held accountable, instead being consistently protected, rewarded11:43
‘This is an embarrassing abuse of power’: Expert on GOP calls to investigate Trump’s investigators06:59
Charles Blow: There's no equivalent to what Trump's allegedly done vs. other presidents, candidates12:00
Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis: I think Manhattan DA’s hush money case is extremely strong11:09
Trump lawyer could be suspected of 'deliberate falsification of information' legal expert says07:46
Legal expert: Timeline for holding Trump accountable is in the past because of Merrick Garland10:32
Rep. Schiff: McCarthy's willing to sacrifice security of Congress to curry favor with Jan. 6 video08:08
Cecile Richards on abortion pill case: 64 million women could lose access to medication abortion05:53
Michael Cohen after testifying before Trump grand jury: ‘I'm probably the last witness they need’11:42
Joy Reid: We seem to lack urgency about authoritarianism as Trump effectively threatens civil war07:55
- Now Playing
Activist: Tennessee has had every single chance to strengthen its gun laws and done the opposite11:10
- UP NEXT
A train whistle to anti-government actors: Obeidallah on Trump holding 1st campaign rally in Waco04:36
Rep. Adam Schiff slams Trump warning of ‘potential death and destruction’ if Bragg indicts him05:06
Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment09:54
'DA Bragg is going on his timetable not Trump's': Legal expert Jill Wine-Banks09:56
Play All