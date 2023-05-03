IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Whitehouse on Democrats on the Judiciary Committee calling for Supreme Court ethics reform

    10:39
The Reidout

Senate Democrats at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday made the case for Supreme Court ethics reform, calling for a code of conduct that justices must follow. This would mean holding the nine Supreme Court justices to the same standard as every lower federal court in the country. Yet, without ten Republicans on board, that legislation cannot pass. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a member of the Judiciary Committee who was at that hearing, joins Joy Reid to discuss.May 3, 2023

