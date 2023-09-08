‘To reduce their persons to perpetual slavery’: Author details roots of white supremacy in new book

- Now Playing
‘To reduce their persons to perpetual slavery’: Author details roots of white supremacy in new book03:41
- UP NEXT
‘Lawsuit may be brought again if he wins’: CO official on 14th Amendment push to disqualify Trump05:22
GOP threats to impeach liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice deemed ‘real constitutional crisis’07:05
Katie Phang on Georgia case: Will it be one trial, 19 defendants or two different trial settings?11:13
DA Willis 'would say yes' to ability to try co-defendants' Georgia cases separately reporter says06:49
Legal expert: Proud Boys got lower sentences due to ‘seeming inability to see ourselves as threats’11:50
Attorney representing Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss: 'Giuliani didn't fall. He stooped to this level'06:44
UNC student paper chief on 'universal experience' of campus shootings captured by stark front page04:56
Giuliani's hitherto 'complete fealty' to Trump will likely be tested in Georgia NYT reporter says10:15
Joy Reid: Conservatives finally believe in systemic oppression but think it's only real for Trump06:28
Jacksonville mayor glad DeSantis came 'face to face with that pain' at vigil where he was booed07:04
Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones: ‘The House is out of order under the leadership of Cameron Sexton’05:59
DeSantis slammed by FL state rep.: ‘He had a lot of audacity to come there after he lit the match’10:56
Bernice King on 60th anniversary of March on Washington, GOP misappropriation of her father's words06:10
Beschloss invokes King: 'Arc of moral universe is long, but in Fulton County bends toward justice'10:15
Ronan Farrow's new report alleges 'set of warnings about Elon Musk’ some close to him are sounding06:32
Giuliani getting booked at Fulton County jail had to be 'terrifying, humiliating’ legal experts say11:59
‘Facing Fani Willis in a courtroom ought to scare Trump’: Georgia St. Rep. Tanya Miller11:25
DeSantis ‘just doesn't care’ about law, Constitution elected FL prosecutors suspended by him say07:04
Accused Jan. 6 honchos 'got to sit around for 3½ years' without facing legal action Tim Miller says11:34
- Now Playing
‘To reduce their persons to perpetual slavery’: Author details roots of white supremacy in new book03:41
- UP NEXT
‘Lawsuit may be brought again if he wins’: CO official on 14th Amendment push to disqualify Trump05:22
GOP threats to impeach liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice deemed ‘real constitutional crisis’07:05
Katie Phang on Georgia case: Will it be one trial, 19 defendants or two different trial settings?11:13
DA Willis 'would say yes' to ability to try co-defendants' Georgia cases separately reporter says06:49
Legal expert: Proud Boys got lower sentences due to ‘seeming inability to see ourselves as threats’11:50
Play All