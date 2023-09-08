IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘To reduce their persons to perpetual slavery’: Author details roots of white supremacy in new book

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Lawsuit may be brought again if he wins’: CO official on 14th Amendment push to disqualify Trump

    05:22

  • GOP threats to impeach liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice deemed ‘real constitutional crisis’

    07:05

  • Katie Phang on Georgia case: Will it be one trial, 19 defendants or two different trial settings?

    11:13

  • DA Willis 'would say yes' to ability to try co-defendants' Georgia cases separately reporter says

    06:49

  • Legal expert: Proud Boys got lower sentences due to ‘seeming inability to see ourselves as threats’

    11:50

  • Attorney representing Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss: 'Giuliani didn't fall. He stooped to this level'

    06:44

  • UNC student paper chief on 'universal experience' of campus shootings captured by stark front page

    04:56

  • Giuliani's hitherto 'complete fealty' to Trump will likely be tested in Georgia NYT reporter says

    10:15

  • Joy Reid: Conservatives finally believe in systemic oppression but think it's only real for Trump

    06:28

  • Jacksonville mayor glad DeSantis came 'face to face with that pain' at vigil where he was booed

    07:04

  • Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones: ‘The House is out of order under the leadership of Cameron Sexton’

    05:59

  • DeSantis slammed by FL state rep.: ‘He had a lot of audacity to come there after he lit the match’

    10:56

  • Bernice King on 60th anniversary of March on Washington, GOP misappropriation of her father's words

    06:10

  • Beschloss invokes King: 'Arc of moral universe is long, but in Fulton County bends toward justice'

    10:15

  • Ronan Farrow's new report alleges 'set of warnings about Elon Musk’ some close to him are sounding

    06:32

  • Giuliani getting booked at Fulton County jail had to be 'terrifying, humiliating’ legal experts say

    11:59

  • ‘Facing Fani Willis in a courtroom ought to scare Trump’: Georgia St. Rep. Tanya Miller

    11:25

  • DeSantis ‘just doesn't care’ about law, Constitution elected FL prosecutors suspended by him say

    07:04

  • Accused Jan. 6 honchos 'got to sit around for 3½ years' without facing legal action Tim Miller says

    11:34

The Reidout

‘To reduce their persons to perpetual slavery’: Author details roots of white supremacy in new book

03:41

The roots of white supremacy are based in a 15th century Christian doctrine author of, “The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy, and the Path to a Shared American Future,” Robert P. Jones says. Jones joins Joy Reid to explain more.Sept. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘To reduce their persons to perpetual slavery’: Author details roots of white supremacy in new book

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Lawsuit may be brought again if he wins’: CO official on 14th Amendment push to disqualify Trump

    05:22

  • GOP threats to impeach liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice deemed ‘real constitutional crisis’

    07:05

  • Katie Phang on Georgia case: Will it be one trial, 19 defendants or two different trial settings?

    11:13

  • DA Willis 'would say yes' to ability to try co-defendants' Georgia cases separately reporter says

    06:49

  • Legal expert: Proud Boys got lower sentences due to ‘seeming inability to see ourselves as threats’

    11:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All