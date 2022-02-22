IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Malcolm Nance on Ukraine: This could be single largest land war since World War II
Malcolm Nance on Ukraine: This could be single largest land war since World War II07:52
Right-wing Republicans are becoming Vladimir Putin apologists as Russia orders troops to enter Ukraine. Joy Reid and her panel discuss, with MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance live from Ukraine.Feb. 22, 2022
Malcolm Nance on Ukraine: This could be single largest land war since World War II07:52
