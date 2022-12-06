IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

    05:56
  • Now Playing

    Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong

    11:19
  • UP NEXT

    Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

  • Steve Kornacki: 'Good judgment' question could factor into Georgia runoff

    07:50

  • 'This is an intense election here': Georgia Gen Z voters discuss runoff election

    04:29

  • Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election

    07:22

  • Is Georgia's Brian Kemp considering a 2024 bid?

    03:00

  • Joy Reid: I genuinely want to know what the case is for Herschel Walker

    11:06

  • Obama campaigns in Georgia and weighs in: vampires or werewolves?

    09:52

  • Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

    11:37

  • Election loser Blake Masters recruited to figure out why GOP lost big

    07:48

  • The Far-Right Moms Fighting the School Board Wars

    18:38

  • Progressive Rising Star on Leaving Congress

    13:35

  • Rep. Porter predicts Dems 'still being able to deliver' despite closely-divided House

    05:34

  • Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast

    04:06

  • GOP to conduct “autopsy” of midterms

    09:10

  • Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties

    07:24

  • Arizona voters protest Maricopa County officials over election results certification 

    01:21

  • Arizona GOP election rejecting zeal could boomerang on party's candidates

    04:00

  • Sinema's Power Over Senate Dems May Be Nearing End

    12:04

The Reidout

Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong

11:19

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff against Herschel Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, but right vs. wrong. "Your job is to get everybody in your circle to vote,” Sen. Warnock tells Joy Reid live and in person in Atlanta on the eve of the runoff. “And for your friends who say to you 'I'm tired,' ask them, 'Imagine how tired you're going to be if you have to have Herschel Walker as your senator.'"Dec. 6, 2022

  • Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

    05:56
  • Now Playing

    Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong

    11:19
  • UP NEXT

    Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

  • Steve Kornacki: 'Good judgment' question could factor into Georgia runoff

    07:50

  • 'This is an intense election here': Georgia Gen Z voters discuss runoff election

    04:29

  • Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election

    07:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All