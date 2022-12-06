Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff against Herschel Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, but right vs. wrong. "Your job is to get everybody in your circle to vote,” Sen. Warnock tells Joy Reid live and in person in Atlanta on the eve of the runoff. “And for your friends who say to you 'I'm tired,' ask them, 'Imagine how tired you're going to be if you have to have Herschel Walker as your senator.'"Dec. 6, 2022