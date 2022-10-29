IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Rep. Swalwell links attack on Pelosi's husband to MAGA Republicans who glorify violence

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked in their home. Her husband Paul was brutally beaten with a hammer by a maniac with a reported history of posting extreme right-wing memes and conspiracy theories on social media. Joy and her guests including Rep. Eric Swalwell discuss the these shocking developments.Oct. 29, 2022

Play All