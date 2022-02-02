Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement
11:04
Share this -
copied
Marilyn Mosby, State's Attorney for Baltimore City, joins Joy Reid to discuss being accused by the Justice Department of financial crimes, while facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted--the same Justice Department that seems to be awfully slow when it comes to the former president, Donald Trump. Mosby says that she is completely innocent and that the timing of these charges is meant to influence her re-election efforts after a career spent holding law enforcement accountable.Feb. 2, 2022
Now Playing
Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement
11:04
UP NEXT
U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five
07:09
Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly
09:00
Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy
10:18
Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?
10:18
Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says