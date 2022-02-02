Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement

Marilyn Mosby, State's Attorney for Baltimore City, joins Joy Reid to discuss being accused by the Justice Department of financial crimes, while facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted--the same Justice Department that seems to be awfully slow when it comes to the former president, Donald Trump. Mosby says that she is completely innocent and that the timing of these charges is meant to influence her re-election efforts after a career spent holding law enforcement accountable.Feb. 2, 2022