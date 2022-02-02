IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement

    11:04
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five

    07:09

  • Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly

    09:00

  • Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy

    10:18

  • Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?

    10:18

  • Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says

    08:46

  • New Mexico AG believes seditious conspiracy charges ‘on the table’ for fake electors

    06:35

  • Creator of banned ‘Maus’ graphic novel: I just know the people that banned this are stupid

    11:21

  • Steve Schmidt: Madison Cawthorn one of many lawmakers implicated by own words

    07:43

  • Joy Reid: Now President Biden will make his mark on the Supreme Court

    11:59

  • Georgia grand jury to probe Donald Trump’s attempts to ‘find votes’

    08:33

  • Joy Reid on 1930s scheme by super-rich to allegedly topple U.S. government

    09:20

  • 40 years of research shows race-conscious admissions benefits all students expert says

    10:27

  • Rep. Lieu: You really see how fearful Republicans are now of Jan. 6 committee

    07:49

  • Dem U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers on his viral campaign ad featuring cannabis smoking

    08:40

  • Elie Mystal: Justice Thomas is lone dissenter on issues that may implicate his wife in Jan. 6

    07:47

  • Sec. Buttigieg: We’re focused on making infrastructure jobs more workers of color, women

    08:27

  • Michael Cohen on Jan. 6: Anybody that doesn’t think it’s a coup is a kook

    10:24

  • Sen. Murphy: We should be very worried about war in Europe over Russia-Ukraine tensions

    07:25

  • Joy Reid: Mitch McConnell nuked the filibuster himself to steal three Supreme Court seats

    10:35

The Reidout

Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement

11:04

Marilyn Mosby, State's Attorney for Baltimore City, joins Joy Reid to discuss being accused by the Justice Department of financial crimes, while facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted--the same Justice Department that seems to be awfully slow when it comes to the former president, Donald Trump. Mosby says that she is completely innocent and that the timing of these charges is meant to influence her re-election efforts after a career spent holding law enforcement accountable.Feb. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement

    11:04
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five

    07:09

  • Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly

    09:00

  • Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy

    10:18

  • Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?

    10:18

  • Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says

    08:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All