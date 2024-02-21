IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bombing Mexico? Banning Muslims? Inside radical right's plan for second Trump presidency
Feb. 21, 202410:23
The Reidout

Bombing Mexico? Banning Muslims? Inside radical right's plan for second Trump presidency

10:23

MAGA Republicans are trying to turn back the clock on social progress for women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and more by getting Donald Trump re-elected as president. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 21, 2024

