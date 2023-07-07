‘It's not inundated with actual Nazis’: IG Threads assessed by NBC News dystopia beat reporter

Legal threats to enforce affirmative action ruling 'enough to frighten universities’ expert says11:16
- Now Playing
‘It's not inundated with actual Nazis’: IG Threads assessed by NBC News dystopia beat reporter07:00
- UP NEXT
Joy Reid: The Supreme Court is acting like unelected politicians, not a court09:34
‘He's a divider who peddles in lies, division’: Kumar on Trump’s posts attacking Biden family08:03
‘I represent the hope we all need’: Yusef Salaam on winning Dem primary for NYC City Council race07:50
'It boggles the mind Trump could be so cavalier with top secrets': Former DOJ Public Affairs Head11:16
SCOTUS 'religious freedom' ruling was 'completely based on a hypothetical' Joy Reid explains11:26
'There's no circumstance where we'll give up our bodily autonomy': Ohio abortion rights activist08:32
‘This is not just a small case about gay marriage’: Mystal on SCOTUS blow to LGBTQ protections11:32
‘These are people on the wrong side of history’: Democratic strategist on Moms for Liberty07:10
‘Malignant Black self-hatred’: Dyson slams Clarence Thomas concurrence on affirmative action ruling08:24
SCOTUS affirmative action ruling blames Black students for 'taking spots' of whites: Elie Mystal10:03
Some GOP presidential contenders ‘seem to be running to be in Trump's cabinet’: Charles Blow11:16
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: ‘Bidenomics is working and I think people are going to see it’07:56
Katyal: Supreme Court ruling ‘put nail in coffin' of 'independent state legislature theory'06:32
‘You almost expect him to say I have more docs in my drawer’: Vance on Trump's repeated confessions06:11
‘Infighting in Russia seen as good for Ukraine’: Velshi live from Kyiv on Wagner Group rebellion11:35
‘None of them have atoned’: Author on Tulsa Race Massacre survivors seeking justice 102 years later06:11
‘We're ruled by a minority of a minority’: Columnist on abortion rights 1 year after Roe overturned09:24
Russian military intelligence says Wagner mercenary group headed to Russia in apparent coup attempt02:56
Legal threats to enforce affirmative action ruling 'enough to frighten universities’ expert says11:16
- Now Playing
‘It's not inundated with actual Nazis’: IG Threads assessed by NBC News dystopia beat reporter07:00
- UP NEXT
Joy Reid: The Supreme Court is acting like unelected politicians, not a court09:34
‘He's a divider who peddles in lies, division’: Kumar on Trump’s posts attacking Biden family08:03
‘I represent the hope we all need’: Yusef Salaam on winning Dem primary for NYC City Council race07:50
'It boggles the mind Trump could be so cavalier with top secrets': Former DOJ Public Affairs Head11:16
Play All