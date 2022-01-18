We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6
Three Republicans in the U.S. House have defied requests to cooperate voluntarily with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Rep. Eric Swalwell joins Joy Reid with his insights.Jan. 18, 2022
