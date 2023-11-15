'Grievance against McCarthy was personal': Khanna on new GOP speaker passing funding bill with Dems

The House averted a government shutdown on Tuesday with just three days to spare. Once again Democrats stepped in to provide the votes, passing new Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson's short-term plan to fund the government, 336 to 95. Johnson is not facing calls to remove him as speaker for relying on Democrats for the votes to pass the funding bill, even though doing the same thing cost Kevin McCarthy the gavel a mere six weeks ago. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 15, 2023