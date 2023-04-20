IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show

Fox's settlement of the biggest media defamation case in history allows them to keep spreading dangerous misinformation. Yet, they have many more legal challenges ahead. Gerry Fillippatos, attorney for ex-Fox producer Abby Grossberg, joins Joy Reid on Grossberg's allegations regarding working on Tucker Carlson's show and more. Michael Steele, former RNC chair, also joins The ReidOut on MSNBC to discuss.April 20, 2023

