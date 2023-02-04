IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Chinese spy balloon ‘two to three school buses in size,’ unsafe to shoot down officials say

A Chinese spy balloon is moving across the U.S. that is about the size of two to three buses, officials say. "It’s high up. It’s 60,000 feet,” NBC News correspondent Courtney Kube tells The ReidOut. “The concern is if they were to blow it up... they wouldn't be able to control the debris field. People on the ground could get hurt or even killed."Feb. 4, 2023

