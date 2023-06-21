- Now Playing
ReidOut Exclusive: VP Kamala Harris calls abortion access an ‘issue fundamentally about freedom’10:41
Joy Reid on the year since Roe was overturned and her interview with VP Harris05:15
Record number of Americans support legalizing early term abortions05:59
GOP 2024 promise: Outlaw abortion in 'every state in the land'07:24
Fmr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on 2024: 'There's a wide-open lane for a non-Trump candidate'07:16
Mayor John Giles talks immigration reform, bipartisanship and more06:24
Mayor David Holt shares how he is building a post-Trump roadmap for Republicans08:12
SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: 'all we’re asking for is a choice'06:49
New abortion ban passes despite resistance from the only five women in the state senate02:20
Doctor who helped child rape victim faces ‘extreme’ disciplinary hearing03:47
Judge from abortion pill case to hear $1.8B suit against Planned Parenthood06:40
'A lot of girls are going to die': SC state sen. slams her legislature passing 6 week abortion ban08:00
Lawrence: Chief Justice Roberts reveals his shockingly shallow 'hardest decision'11:21
Ohio Republicans try to change state rules to keep abortion off ballots10:02
Women state senators in S.C. work to block 6-week abortion ban bill05:03
Rep. Deborah Ross: North Carolina abortion ban turns the clock back 50 years05:50
North Carolina Rep. Julie von Haefen: 'This 12-week ban is going to be devastating'05:48
Brooklyn abortion clinic gears up for Fifth Circuit mifepristone ruling03:12
North Carolina AG: Abortion restrictions a 'compromise between the extreme right and the radical right'02:34
Unpacking the fifth circuit hearing on mifepristone07:49
