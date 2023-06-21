IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

ReidOut Exclusive: VP Kamala Harris calls abortion access an ‘issue fundamentally about freedom’

10:41

The Abortion rights landscape post the Dobbs decision, one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, is discussed by Vice President Kamala Harris in this exclusive roundtable discussion, "One Year Post-Roe: A ReidOut Special with VP Harris,” featuring Joy Reid and people impacted by Dobbs. "This issue is so fundamentally about freedom... The ability of an individual to make decisions about their own life and literally their own body…,” Vice President Harris tells Joy Reid. “A piece of this underlying it all is, hey--trust women."June 21, 2023

