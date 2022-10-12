Think DeSantis Deserves Praise for His Hurricane Ian Response? Think Again

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting high marks in a national poll for his response to Hurricane Ian. But if you think he deserves a pat on the back for his handling of the hurricane, Mehdi says, you might want to take a closer look. Former Rep. Charlie Crist, who previously served as Florida’s GOP governor and who’s challenging DeSantis for his old job — now, as a Democrat — joins Mehdi to discuss.Oct. 12, 2022