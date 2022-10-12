IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Indiana mayor admits he was impaired after car accident

    00:20

  • Mehdi Hasan tallies Trump’s lies, excuses in wake of FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

    10:03

  • Volcano eruption in Japan prompts hundreds to evacuate

    00:22

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

    07:55

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

    01:14

  • The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect

    06:17

  • Biden to announce tighter gun control measures

    00:23

  • Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher

    08:05

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

    00:46

  • Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now

    10:31

  • Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm

    05:36

  • Bob Saget dies at age 65

    00:15

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook

    12:03

  • As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?

    06:23

  • Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’

    02:49

  • SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program

    03:23

  • Standing up against Trump doesn’t automatically make you a defender of democracy

    01:10

  • How the GOP talks about racism without talking about racism

    06:43

  • G20 leaders come up short on climate action

    02:16

  • If you’re not scared about American fascism, you’re not paying attention

    06:20

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Think DeSantis Deserves Praise for His Hurricane Ian Response? Think Again

13:19

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting high marks in a national poll for his response to Hurricane Ian. But if you think he deserves a pat on the back for his handling of the hurricane, Mehdi says, you might want to take a closer look. Former Rep. Charlie Crist, who previously served as Florida’s GOP governor and who’s challenging DeSantis for his old job — now, as a Democrat — joins Mehdi to discuss.Oct. 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Indiana mayor admits he was impaired after car accident

    00:20

  • Mehdi Hasan tallies Trump’s lies, excuses in wake of FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

    10:03

  • Volcano eruption in Japan prompts hundreds to evacuate

    00:22

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

    07:55

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

    01:14

  • The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect

    06:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All