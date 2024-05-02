Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

Damning evidence buries Trump in trial. White collar criminal attorney Caroline Pelosi, who represented George Papadapolous, the former Trump 2016 campaign aide, during the Mueller Investigation joins MSNBC’s Ari Melbe to discuss Trump’s defense. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)May 2, 2024