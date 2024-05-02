IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump
May 2, 202408:40

    10:02
  

    Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

    08:40
  

The Beat with Ari

Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

08:40

Damning evidence buries Trump in trial. White collar criminal attorney Caroline Pelosi, who represented George Papadapolous, the former Trump 2016 campaign aide, during the Mueller Investigation joins MSNBC’s Ari Melbe to discuss Trump’s defense. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)May 2, 2024

