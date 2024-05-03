Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michel Cohen claims in recording played at trial

Prosecutors in the Trump criminal trial played an audio recording of a phone call between Keith Davidson, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, and Michael Cohen. On the call, Cohen said: "I can't even tell you how many times he said to me, you know, 'I hate the fact that we did it,’” referring to Donald Trump. Lisa Rubin, George Conway, and Mary McCord join Jen Psaki to discuss.May 3, 2024