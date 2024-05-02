IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, resumes testimony on Day 10 of Trump trial 

Sen. Peters: Important to support peaceful protest, but we don't support violence
May 2, 202406:28
    Sen. Peters: Important to support peaceful protest, but we don't support violence

Morning Joe

Sen. Peters: Important to support peaceful protest, but we don't support violence

06:28

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., joins Morning Joe to discuss recent protests on U.S. college campuses, how President Biden should address the protests and his thoughts on the 2024 elections.May 2, 2024

    Sen. Peters: Important to support peaceful protest, but we don't support violence

