Parkland Survivor: Enough Inaction on Gun Reform

As a father of young kids, Mehdi says, it’s heartbreaking and awe-inspiring to see fourth grader and Uvalde massacre survivor Miah Cerrillo testify to Congress on gun violence, and it highlights how these children shouldn’t have to become advocates for change. Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky joins Mehdi to discuss how the burden of gun reform has fallen on the survivors of these tragedies.June 9, 2022