IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Texas Progressives taking on state’s GOP-stacked supreme court

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Trump focus group bombshell: PA Trump women voters says he's not to blame for Roe being overturned

    05:40

  • Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’

    08:07

  • MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

    04:50

  • Health and Human Services Secretary calls Trump’s attempt to slash Obamacare “ruinous”

    12:05

  • “It’s horrific”: Mini Timmaraju on the real-world impact of state abortion bans

    07:59

  • GOP lawmaker claims he's ‘qualified’ to ban abortion because he's a veterinarian

    04:24

  • Dems shock GOP in DeSantis' Florida flipping red district blue

    04:07

  • Biden, Harris will remind voters it was Trump who took away abortion rights: Sen. Kaine

    09:57

  • Dems eye FL Senate seat: Mucarsel-Powell looks to unseat ‘extreme’ Rick Scott

    03:08

  • Sen. Warren: Trump & GOP ‘coming for everybody’ with nationwide abortion ban

    09:06

  • Harris touts administration’s effort to protect abortion access

    03:07

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

    05:19

  • 'Abortion rights are very much at risk in all 50 states,' says Gov. Whitmer

    05:32

  • Key decisions on abortion protections in 2024

    03:57

  • 'I had to flee my own state': Biden Harris campaign focuses on abortion rights in new ad

    00:38

  • Biden administration announces new abortion initiatives on Roe anniversary

    11:31

  • Wisconsin senator expects to hear ‘dire reality’ of post-Roe world ahead of VP Harris speech

    10:22

  • Sen. Baldwin on abortion rights: ‘Can’t stop fighting’ until Roe is ‘law of the land’

    04:47

  • Trump and the GOP are coming for you: Warren stresses reproductive rights at stake in 2024

    07:37

The Last Word

Texas Progressives taking on state’s GOP-stacked supreme court

06:03

Three of the nine justices on Texas’ all-Republican Supreme Court are up for reelection and a new political action group is working to remind voters of their unanimous ruling to deny Kate Cox an emergency abortion. Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crocket and Gina Ortiz Jones, the founder of Find Out PAC, join MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss why voting is the only way to change the Draconian abortion laws in Texas.Feb. 3, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Texas Progressives taking on state’s GOP-stacked supreme court

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Trump focus group bombshell: PA Trump women voters says he's not to blame for Roe being overturned

    05:40

  • Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’

    08:07

  • MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

    04:50

  • Health and Human Services Secretary calls Trump’s attempt to slash Obamacare “ruinous”

    12:05

  • “It’s horrific”: Mini Timmaraju on the real-world impact of state abortion bans

    07:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All