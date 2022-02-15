IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk’s car company Tesla faces allegations of racist discrimination against Black employees

    08:06

  • How one small town fought off a QAnon invasion 

    08:05

  • ‘Big blow’: Accounting firm dumps Trump over dubious financial statements

    06:34

  • Biden: U.S. will respond 'swiftly, decisively' to further Russian aggression against Ukraine

    02:13

  • Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call

    02:18

  • Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge

    01:01

  • Police removing protesters blocking Canada bridge after judge orders truckers to disperse

    02:28

  • Biden speaks with Putin as Ukraine invasion looms

    03:39

  • Canadian law enforcement arrives at trucker blockade amid protests at border

    06:24

  • National Guard troops ordered to leave Ukraine

    00:40

  • Authors debate ending all COVID restrictions as daily new case average drops to 213,830

    08:46

  • New details on Trump’s reported document stealing, destroying, flushing

    07:26

  • History Channel unveils new 'Abraham Lincoln' documentary series

    11:38

  • Problems deepen over Trump record-keeping

    04:26

  • Joy Reid: Prices will keep going higher and higher until the consumer says ‘enough!’

    08:25

  • Steele: I don’t want to hear another word about Clinton’s emails after Trump doc eating allegation

    10:19

  • NYT: Trump may have taken classified material from White House

    03:48

  • Trump’s handling of WH records

    05:31

  • Glenn Kirschner: Between Navarro and draft executive order this is like 'Sedition for Dummies'

    10:13

The Last Word

Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs

06:25

Fmr. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal and Kiosha Dickey, who served as a law clerk for Judge Childs, join Lawrence O’Donnell to examine Judge Michelle Childs' Supreme Court qualifications. Childs is reportedly on Pres. Biden's shortlist. Jean Toal says Judge Childs is a “balanced thinker” who “is fair to everyone.” Kiosha Dickey adds Judge Childs is “deliberate” in her legal reasoning and will “apply the law to the facts.”Feb. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk’s car company Tesla faces allegations of racist discrimination against Black employees

    08:06

  • How one small town fought off a QAnon invasion 

    08:05

  • ‘Big blow’: Accounting firm dumps Trump over dubious financial statements

    06:34

  • Biden: U.S. will respond 'swiftly, decisively' to further Russian aggression against Ukraine

    02:13

  • Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call

    02:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All