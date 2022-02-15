Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs

Fmr. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal and Kiosha Dickey, who served as a law clerk for Judge Childs, join Lawrence O’Donnell to examine Judge Michelle Childs' Supreme Court qualifications. Childs is reportedly on Pres. Biden's shortlist. Jean Toal says Judge Childs is a “balanced thinker” who “is fair to everyone.” Kiosha Dickey adds Judge Childs is “deliberate” in her legal reasoning and will “apply the law to the facts.”Feb. 15, 2022