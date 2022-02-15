Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs
Fmr. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal and Kiosha Dickey, who served as a law clerk for Judge Childs, join Lawrence O’Donnell to examine Judge Michelle Childs' Supreme Court qualifications. Childs is reportedly on Pres. Biden's shortlist. Jean Toal says Judge Childs is a “balanced thinker” who “is fair to everyone.” Kiosha Dickey adds Judge Childs is “deliberate” in her legal reasoning and will “apply the law to the facts.”Feb. 15, 2022
Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs
