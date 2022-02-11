Sen. Tester's plan for Democrats to win over rural voters

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Democratic Senator Jon Tester of Montana has a message for Democrats: show up for rural voters. Sen. Tester introduced legislation that would give farmers the right to fix their own equipment. He joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the positive impact this legislation would have on our food supply.
Feb. 11, 2022
