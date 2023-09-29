Sen. Fetterman to Sen. Menendez: 'Why haven't you resigned?'

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was the very first member of the Senate to call on New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez to resign after he and his wife were indicted on corruption and bribery charges - charges Menendez denies. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell shares Fetterman's latest comments and why the Pennsylvania Democrat skipped a private lunch where Menendez spoke to his fellow Senate Democrats.Sept. 29, 2023