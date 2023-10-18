IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Roger Cohen: 'Isn't it time to bring this terrible conflict to an end?'

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    ‘What’s the end game?’: Biden has ‘tough questions’ for Israel, fmr. Obama aide says

    06:27

  • Trump’s gag order appeal is ‘going nowhere,’ Neal Katyal says

    05:07

  • Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes

    08:54

  • Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’

    05:52

  • Rep. Greg Landsman: No one could have imagined a Hamas invasion of Israel

    04:17

  • Israel gripped by ‘terrible grief’ and ‘anger’ after Hamas attacks

    08:10

  • Trump calls Hezbollah ‘smart’ for hitting Israel after Hamas attacks

    05:25

  • Israel-Hamas war 'heading toward difficult days' Tel Aviv NYT journalist says

    02:58

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’

    08:36

  • Rep. Goldman recounts ‘trauma’ of his kids coping after Hamas attack

    07:39

  • Iran commends, but denies involvement in Hamas strikes on Israel

    04:37

  • ‘Highest priority’ is to help Americans in harm’s way in Israel, Biden natl. security aide says

    08:13

  • Rep. Gallego on what Israel needs to minimize civilians deaths

    04:15

  • Peter Beinart: The way to bring peace in Gaza is through ‘a measure of justice’

    10:34

  • State Dept.: ‘Israel needs to do everything it can to defend itself’

    08:04

  • LeVar Burton on book bans: Dystopia of 'Fahrenheit 451' is now reality

    08:32

  • White supremacists show up 'to protect' Tennessee mayoral candidate

    10:08

  • Sean Penn: In Ukraine 'the need for freedom is so familiar'

    12:05

  • Lawrence: Australian billionaire bought ‘exactly what he wanted’ from Trump

    04:44

The Last Word

Roger Cohen: 'Isn't it time to bring this terrible conflict to an end?'

05:30

New York Times columnist and Paris Bureau Chief Roger Cohen joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how the attack on a Gaza hospital is making a “tense and difficult situation” worse as Biden heads to Israel to meet with Netanyahu to urge Israel to be “as careful as possible” and avoid civilian casualties “while recognizing that Israel cannot live alongside a terrorist organization.”Oct. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Roger Cohen: 'Isn't it time to bring this terrible conflict to an end?'

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    ‘What’s the end game?’: Biden has ‘tough questions’ for Israel, fmr. Obama aide says

    06:27

  • Trump’s gag order appeal is ‘going nowhere,’ Neal Katyal says

    05:07

  • Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes

    08:54

  • Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’

    05:52

  • Rep. Greg Landsman: No one could have imagined a Hamas invasion of Israel

    04:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All