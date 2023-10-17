IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump’s gag order appeal is ‘going nowhere,’ Neal Katyal says

    05:07

  • Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes

    08:54
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Greg Landsman: No one could have imagined a Hamas invasion of Israel

    04:17

  • Israel gripped by ‘terrible grief’ and ‘anger’ after Hamas attacks

    08:10

  • Trump calls Hezbollah ‘smart’ for hitting Israel after Hamas attacks

    05:25

  • Israel-Hamas war 'heading toward difficult days' Tel Aviv NYT journalist says

    02:58

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’

    08:36

  • Rep. Goldman recounts ‘trauma’ of his kids coping after Hamas attack

    07:39

  • Iran commends, but denies involvement in Hamas strikes on Israel

    04:37

  • ‘Highest priority’ is to help Americans in harm’s way in Israel, Biden natl. security aide says

    08:13

  • Rep. Gallego on what Israel needs to minimize civilians deaths

    04:15

  • Peter Beinart: The way to bring peace in Gaza is through ‘a measure of justice’

    10:34

  • State Dept.: ‘Israel needs to do everything it can to defend itself’

    08:04

  • LeVar Burton on book bans: Dystopia of 'Fahrenheit 451' is now reality

    08:32

  • White supremacists show up 'to protect' Tennessee mayoral candidate

    10:08

  • Sean Penn: In Ukraine 'the need for freedom is so familiar'

    12:05

  • Lawrence: Australian billionaire bought ‘exactly what he wanted’ from Trump

    04:44

  • Stuart Stevens: The only way for the GOP to save itself is to ‘lose’

    05:49

  • Rep. Frost: McCarthy said 'Bring it on!' and it was brought on

    04:36

The Last Word

Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’

05:52

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell ahead of President Biden’s visit to Israel, Jordan, and Egypt where the President is expected to meet with leaders of Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Jordan.Oct. 17, 2023

  • Trump’s gag order appeal is ‘going nowhere,’ Neal Katyal says

    05:07

  • Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes

    08:54
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Greg Landsman: No one could have imagined a Hamas invasion of Israel

    04:17

  • Israel gripped by ‘terrible grief’ and ‘anger’ after Hamas attacks

    08:10

  • Trump calls Hezbollah ‘smart’ for hitting Israel after Hamas attacks

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All