IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump faces ‘tough odds’ in civil rape trial

    06:24

  • White House: McCarthy’s debt limit hostage-taking could have ‘extreme’ consequences

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Clyburn: Biden wants to make America great for everyone

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Top TN House Democrat: Republicans are taking their power for granted

    06:05

  • Velshi: Tucker's exit from Fox won't be end of network’s 'dangerous' coverage

    06:41

  • Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Trump ‘aspires to be a dictator’

    05:45

  • Supreme Court keeps abortion pill available during ongoing legal fight

    05:04

  • Paying a price: How civil suits could 'drive up the cost' of gun violence

    05:57

  • Ali Velshi: There are more American-owned guns in America than Americans

    07:18

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas should follow Abe Fortas’ example and resign from the Supreme Court

    18:25

  • ‘A blessing’: Ralph Yarl’s attorney gives up update on his condition

    06:59

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win

    10:03

  • TN Rep. Justin Jones calls for a special session to address gun violence

    01:34

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch and Fox surrendered. Truth won big. Rupert lost.

    17:54

  • Shaub: ‘No excuse’ for Justice Clarence Thomas's failure to disclose financial deals

    05:46

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Women are the ones harmed by Trump-appointed judge’s abortion pill ruling

    05:09

  • The GOP is ‘self-destructing right in front of our eyes,’ says Rep. Bowman

    03:16

  • 'Straight out of a dystopian novel': Missouri Dem blasts state GOP for defunding libraries

    03:59

  • Sen. Tina Smith: Abortion pill ban is another attack on women's freedoms

    05:00

  • TN Rep. Justin Jones: We must keep challenging this ‘rollback of democracy’

    10:04

The Last Word

Rep. Clyburn: Biden wants to make America great for everyone

07:16

As President Biden launches his 2024 reelection campaign, Rep. James Clyburn tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that this election is about “substance over style.” Rep. Clyburn says of Republicans “let them make headlines, [Joe Biden] will make headway.”April 26, 2023

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump faces ‘tough odds’ in civil rape trial

    06:24

  • White House: McCarthy’s debt limit hostage-taking could have ‘extreme’ consequences

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Clyburn: Biden wants to make America great for everyone

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Top TN House Democrat: Republicans are taking their power for granted

    06:05

  • Velshi: Tucker's exit from Fox won't be end of network’s 'dangerous' coverage

    06:41

  • Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Trump ‘aspires to be a dictator’

    05:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All