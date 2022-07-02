IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Meet the DAs refusing to enforce laws criminalizing abortion

04:53

In many red states with blue cities run by elected Democrats, county prosecutors have vowed not to enforce laws that criminalize abortion. Two of those District Attorneys – Sherry Boston from DeKalb Co. and Jared Williams from Augusta, Georgia – join guest host Jason Johnson on The Last Word. Imani Gandy from Rewire News Group also joins.July 2, 2022

