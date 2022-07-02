Meet the DAs refusing to enforce laws criminalizing abortion

- Now Playing
Meet the DAs refusing to enforce laws criminalizing abortion04:53
Trump is ‘most investigated, least prosecuted’ man in history07:27
How Republicans use the ‘unfair advantage’ they gave themselves in Wisconsin04:15
Isabel Wilkerson: Justice Jackson shows America's potential03:45
Isabel Wilkerson: Most Americans don’t know the nation’s full history04:55
'Ecstatic' Rep. Clyburn and daughter on Justice Jackson joining SCOTUS09:51
Lawrence: Why did Trump WH counsel Cipollone say 'we're going to get charged'?10:18
What Atty. Gen. Garland should be learning from Jan. 6 hearings06:49
Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'06:56
Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump09:37
Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony07:18
Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth09:45
Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'03:58
Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone06:05
Rep. Katie Porter: SCOTUS abortion ruling ‘tramples on our liberty’02:35
Sen. Tina Smith: SCOTUS ‘does not have the last word’ on abortion02:10
Lawrence: Never forget the GOP presidents who overturned Roe11:33
Sen. Whitehouse on GOP requests for Trump pardons: ‘This is not normal’02:27
Stacey Abrams: I’d protect election workers that Trump endangered07:35
Lawrence: NY’s governor is protecting her state from the Supreme Court07:49
