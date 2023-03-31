Mary Trump: Donald likely having ‘tough time’ after indictment

- Now Playing
Mary Trump: Donald likely having ‘tough time’ after indictment11:34
- UP NEXT
Dems who worked on Trump impeachments react to historic NY indictment06:28
Caroline Randall Williams: It’s unwise to ‘throw away the idea of America’04:13
Rep. Gallego: Sen. Sinema more likely to answer to CEOs than her constituents03:40
SCOTUS under new ethics rule thanks to Sen. Whitehouse04:40
Lawrence: Secret funds of Ginni Thomas group may be worst SCOTUS ethics crisis ever07:12
Lawrence: Senate Chaplain tells GOP 'thoughts and prayers' aren't good enough12:58
Lawrence: Witness Pence must testify in Trump investigation06:38
Lawrence: Trump's potential legal challenge? Convincing a jury he loves his wife12:05
Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren announces Senate re-election campaign07:55
Lawrence: Police were afraid of the Uvalde gunman’s AR-1510:28
March For Our Lives movement gives parents of gun violence victims ‘hope’03:39
GA Rep. Miller: Fulton DA won't rush ‘historic' potential Trump indictment04:27
Lawrence: With attacks on NY DA, Trump shows terror is his tactic12:09
Lawrence: Jim Jordan is out of moves against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg03:06
Sen. Warnock: ‘Insulin shouldn’t be expensive for anybody’03:55
Lawrence: Trump’s legal delay strategy isn’t working10:18
Rep. Goldman responds to Trump ally mentions him after NY grand jury testimony05:07
Rep. Schiff: House GOP wants ‘immunity for their party leader’04:06
Mary Trump: Trump would likely surrender if charged because he's a ‘coward’03:25
- Now Playing
Mary Trump: Donald likely having ‘tough time’ after indictment11:34
- UP NEXT
Dems who worked on Trump impeachments react to historic NY indictment06:28
Caroline Randall Williams: It’s unwise to ‘throw away the idea of America’04:13
Rep. Gallego: Sen. Sinema more likely to answer to CEOs than her constituents03:40
SCOTUS under new ethics rule thanks to Sen. Whitehouse04:40
Lawrence: Secret funds of Ginni Thomas group may be worst SCOTUS ethics crisis ever07:12
Play All