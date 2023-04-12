Lawrence: Trump lied that NYC court staff cried, but he was the one close to tears

- Now Playing
Lawrence: Trump lied that NYC court staff cried, but he was the one close to tears08:07
- UP NEXT
Mass. Attorney General: I will protect abortion rights against ‘anti-science’ attacks06:17
New: PA Sen. Bob Casey seeking fourth term in 2024 battleground04:38
Lawrence: TN Dem Justin J. Pearson echoes Dr. King’s voice of hope12:22
‘Democracy is losing in Tennessee,’ says expelled Rep. Justin J. Pearson06:51
Why liberals retaking control if Wisconsin’s supreme court is a big deal03:33
OBGYN: Judge’s order banning abortion pill is the ‘beginning of the assault’08:02
TN Democrat on ousted colleagues: ‘The world is watching’06:47
Lawrence: Historic ousting of Black TN Dems demands nation's full attention18:12
WI Dem. Party Chair: ‘This was a voter uprising’ against GOP04:23
Lawrence: Donald Trump knows his name will never be honored in New York City05:27
Lawrence: Lindsey Graham cries for Trump, but not for children murdered by AR-15s07:21
Lanny Davis on Trump indictment: Follow the money. Follow the facts. Follow the crime.06:49
Lawrence: Trump is the only defendant in history to attack a Manhattan DA's wife06:05
Lawrence: Trump knows he'll never have anything like FDR Drive named after him in NY04:09
Democrat Brandon Johnson elected mayor of Chicago, NBC News projects01:06
Lawrence: Hours from arraignment, Trump fails to get the protests he wanted09:26
Lawrence: Presumption of Trump’s innocence ‘only applies in the courtroom’05:12
Lanny Davis: Evidence against Trump not about Michael Cohen’s testimony06:05
Lawrence: Key Trump case detail confirmed thanks to Jim Jordan's rank stupidity11:39
- Now Playing
Lawrence: Trump lied that NYC court staff cried, but he was the one close to tears08:07
- UP NEXT
Mass. Attorney General: I will protect abortion rights against ‘anti-science’ attacks06:17
New: PA Sen. Bob Casey seeking fourth term in 2024 battleground04:38
Lawrence: TN Dem Justin J. Pearson echoes Dr. King’s voice of hope12:22
‘Democracy is losing in Tennessee,’ says expelled Rep. Justin J. Pearson06:51
Why liberals retaking control if Wisconsin’s supreme court is a big deal03:33
Play All