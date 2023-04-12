Lawrence: Trump lied that NYC court staff cried, but he was the one close to tears

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the lawsuit filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan over Jordan’s attempts to disrupt the case against former President Donald Trump, and shares his thoughts on Trump’s interview with Fox host Tucker Carlson, his first since he was arraigned last week.April 12, 2023