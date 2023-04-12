IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump lied that NYC court staff cried, but he was the one close to tears

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    Mass. Attorney General: I will protect abortion rights against ‘anti-science’ attacks

    06:17

  • New: PA Sen. Bob Casey seeking fourth term in 2024 battleground

    04:38

  • Lawrence: TN Dem Justin J. Pearson echoes Dr. King’s voice of hope

    12:22

  • ‘Democracy is losing in Tennessee,’ says expelled Rep. Justin J. Pearson

    06:51

  • Why liberals retaking control if Wisconsin’s supreme court is a big deal

    03:33

  • OBGYN: Judge’s order banning abortion pill is the ‘beginning of the assault’

    08:02

  • TN Democrat on ousted colleagues: ‘The world is watching’

    06:47

  • Lawrence: Historic ousting of Black TN Dems demands nation's full attention

    18:12

  • WI Dem. Party Chair: ‘This was a voter uprising’ against GOP

    04:23

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump knows his name will never be honored in New York City

    05:27

  • Lawrence: Lindsey Graham cries for Trump, but not for children murdered by AR-15s

    07:21

  • Lanny Davis on Trump indictment: Follow the money. Follow the facts. Follow the crime.

    06:49

  • Lawrence: Trump is the only defendant in history to attack a Manhattan DA's wife

    06:05

  • Lawrence: Trump knows he'll never have anything like FDR Drive named after him in NY

    04:09

  • Democrat Brandon Johnson elected mayor of Chicago, NBC News projects

    01:06

  • Lawrence: Hours from arraignment, Trump fails to get the protests he wanted

    09:26

  • Lawrence: Presumption of Trump’s innocence ‘only applies in the courtroom’

    05:12

  • Lanny Davis: Evidence against Trump not about Michael Cohen’s testimony

    06:05

  • Lawrence: Key Trump case detail confirmed thanks to Jim Jordan's rank stupidity

    11:39

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump lied that NYC court staff cried, but he was the one close to tears

08:07

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the lawsuit filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan over Jordan’s attempts to disrupt the case against former President Donald Trump, and shares his thoughts on Trump’s interview with Fox host Tucker Carlson, his first since he was arraigned last week.April 12, 2023

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump lied that NYC court staff cried, but he was the one close to tears

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    Mass. Attorney General: I will protect abortion rights against ‘anti-science’ attacks

    06:17

  • New: PA Sen. Bob Casey seeking fourth term in 2024 battleground

    04:38

  • Lawrence: TN Dem Justin J. Pearson echoes Dr. King’s voice of hope

    12:22

  • ‘Democracy is losing in Tennessee,’ says expelled Rep. Justin J. Pearson

    06:51

  • Why liberals retaking control if Wisconsin’s supreme court is a big deal

    03:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All