    Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself on Fox tonight

    11:20
The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself on Fox tonight

11:20

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, and national security attorney Bradley Moss to discuss Donald Trump's latest comments about the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation including comments that could interpreted as a confession.June 20, 2023

    Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself on Fox tonight

    11:20
