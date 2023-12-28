IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Jack Smith seeks to bar Trump from invoking conspiracy theories at Jan. 6 trial

    06:22

  • ‘Old man afraid of prison’: Former GOP Rep. on Trump's social media tantrums

    09:27

  • Trump facing prison, ballot ban or trial delay? Judges may decide Trump’s fate in 2024

    07:33

  • Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

    03:21

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • Jocelyn Benson on the newly-discovered recording of Donald Trump.

    07:34

  • How to understand the Supreme Court's denial of a quick decision on presidential immunity

    10:34

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

  • ‘Sleaziest thing ever': George Conway rips Trump, RNC chair for Michigan phone call

    11:22

  • Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says

    09:24

  • Trump’s immunity claim won’t be expedited by the Supreme Court

    11:46

  • ‘Stunned’: Secret Trump recordings 'tell a different story', says reporter who heard them

    03:51

  • Supreme Court won't immediately settle Trump immunity claim

    06:12

  • Jack Smith keeps heat on Supreme Court to deal with Trump issues quickly

    08:28

  • History has bad news for Trump and his hope for Supreme Court salvation

    05:35

  • ‘It’s not over': Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill

    10:35

  • Jack Smith asks Supreme Court for ‘immediate, definitive’ answer on Trump immunity claim

    09:25

  • New polling finds cracks in Trump's base; criminal cases making an impression

    04:37

  • Trump asks Supreme Court not to act on election interference immunity issue

    04:14

The Last Word

Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial

04:33

Donald Trump said that President Biden should “rot in hell,” becoming the first president in history to say that about another U.S. president. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell considers Special Counsel Jack Smith’s filing asking Judge Chutkan to bar Trump from attacking President Biden in the 2020 election trial.Dec. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Jack Smith seeks to bar Trump from invoking conspiracy theories at Jan. 6 trial

    06:22

  • ‘Old man afraid of prison’: Former GOP Rep. on Trump's social media tantrums

    09:27

  • Trump facing prison, ballot ban or trial delay? Judges may decide Trump’s fate in 2024

    07:33

  • Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

    03:21

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All