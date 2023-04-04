IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: Hours from arraignment, Trump fails to get the protests he wanted

09:26

On the eve of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest legal developments in the proceedings as well as the lack of protests from Donald Trump’s supporters against his impending arrest and prosecution.April 4, 2023

