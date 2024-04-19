IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Gagged Trump's jury pool attacks are a big problem for his lawyers
April 19, 202409:52
    Lawrence: Gagged Trump's jury pool attacks are a big problem for his lawyers

The Last Word

Lawrence: Gagged Trump's jury pool attacks are a big problem for his lawyers

09:52

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Donald Trump’s lies on social media and in public statements will make it difficult for his lawyers to argue against a gag order.April 19, 2024

