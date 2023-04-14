IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: 'Clarence Thomas has absolutely violated federal law'

    11:29
The Last Word

Lawrence: 'Clarence Thomas has absolutely violated federal law'

11:29

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell reacts to new reporting from ProPublica revealing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose a real estate deal with billionaire Republican mega donor Harlan Crow valued at $133,363, despite the 1978 Ethics in Government Act requiring him to.April 14, 2023

    Lawrence: 'Clarence Thomas has absolutely violated federal law'

    11:29
