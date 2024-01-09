IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Biden calls Trump a 'loser' because he knows how much that word hurts Trump

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    'He's a loser': Biden likens Trump MAGA movement to lost cause of Confederacy

    06:04

  • Lawrence: Immunity appeal is Defendant Trump's most important court day yet

    07:16

  • Weissmann: 'No way Donald Trump wins' immunity appeals argument

    02:43

  • Boebert’s carpetbagging is ‘opportunistic & disingenuous’ says Dem challenger

    03:46

  • Rep. Andy Kim: Republicans embracing Trump after Jan. 6 are 'cowards'

    05:25

  • Rep. Raskin: To know the law is to understand Trump is disqualified from office

    09:33

  • Rep. Goldman: GOP needs to investigate Trump, not Biden

    07:18

  • Stanford Professor: 'Of course' Trump can be prosecuted after impeachment

    07:10

  • 'Not how you litigate': Weissmann blasts Trump for Jack Smith contempt request

    04:41

  • Lawrence: Trump wants a SCOTUS with three Trump justices to save his candidacy

    03:37

  • Tom Friedman: Hamas is a terrible organization, first & foremost for Palestinians

    08:11

  • Secy. Griswold: Trump says he didn't incite an insurrection. Colorado courts say he did.

    06:00

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept

    05:24

  • New alleged Menendez bribery scheme 'stinks to high heaven,' Litman says

    03:50

  • Laurence Tribe obliterates Trump's Maine ballot challenge argument

    07:59

  • Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue

    01:20

  • K.I.N.D. student: Dreams would be ‘shattered’ without scholarship

    05:32

  • Maine Secy. of State: Trump ‘chose to light a match’ on Jan. 6

    05:09

  • Maine Secretary of State bars Trump from primary ballot

    03:48

The Last Word

Lawrence: Biden calls Trump a 'loser' because he knows how much that word hurts Trump

07:35

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses Trump’s lies attacking Joe Biden – and shares the video not once, but twice, proving Trump is a liar while explaining why Pres. Biden has made a point to call Donald Trump a “loser” during his campaign speeches.Jan. 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Biden calls Trump a 'loser' because he knows how much that word hurts Trump

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    'He's a loser': Biden likens Trump MAGA movement to lost cause of Confederacy

    06:04

  • Lawrence: Immunity appeal is Defendant Trump's most important court day yet

    07:16

  • Weissmann: 'No way Donald Trump wins' immunity appeals argument

    02:43

  • Boebert’s carpetbagging is ‘opportunistic & disingenuous’ says Dem challenger

    03:46

  • Rep. Andy Kim: Republicans embracing Trump after Jan. 6 are 'cowards'

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All