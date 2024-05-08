'What could possibly go wrong?': In familiar folly, Daniels underestimated peril of Trump interaction 

Alex Wagner reviews a portion of the transcript from Donald Trump's New York criminal trial in which Stormy Daniels is encouraged to accept Trump's invitation to dinner because "what could possibly go wrong?" - reasoning likely used by many people who were ultimately burned by getting too close to Trump's toxicity. Rachel Maddow joins to discuss the remarkable cascade of events that has brought us to the present with the entire country finding out just how much can go wrong. May 8, 2024