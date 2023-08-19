IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At least 111 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires as electric company sued

    05:41
  • Now Playing

    Law professor asks ‘Why are so many of Trump’s alleged co-conspirators lawyers?’

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: Justice is no longer sleeping on Donald Trump

    04:04

  • ‘Sooner rather than later’: Experts pan Trump calling for 2026 Jan. 6 trial date

    05:44

  • Lawrence: Georgia is the indictment that made Donald Trump shut up

    10:47

  • Lawrence: Georgia indictment of Trump is ‘ingenious’

    07:26

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Prosecutors will ‘follow the facts’ in Trump election interference case

    06:12

  • Lawrence: Historians & screenwriters will use GA case to tell the story of Trump election plot

    08:52

  • 'Significant legal peril': Andrew Weissmann on Giuliani calling RICO charge 'ridiculous'

    04:16

  • RICO and beyond: Fmr. federal prosecutor on charges Trump may face in Georgia

    06:40

  • 'We're so happy': Tribal leaders praise Biden making sacred lands a national monument

    06:32

  • Sen. Tina Smith: GOP has a ‘values problem’ on abortion rights

    05:36

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer John Lauro’s words against him in court

    04:35

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown: Ohio abortion rights win is a ‘victory for the country’

    05:25

  • After new Justice Thomas bombshell, Sen. Whitehouse says SCOTUS scandals will get worse

    05:23

  • Lawrence: Trump’s social media outburst offers an accurate diagnosis of himself

    04:17

  • David Hogg: We can't hide from the responsibility to fight for a better future

    05:27

  • D.A. Fani Willis responds to racist and sexist Trump attack ad

    05:48

  • Lawrence: Trump's lawyers are too cowardly to quit or to tell Trump to shut up

    08:15

  • NYT: Secret memo laid out strategy for Trump to overturn Biden's win

    11:08

The Last Word

Law professor asks ‘Why are so many of Trump’s alleged co-conspirators lawyers?’

04:21

Constitutional law professor Deborah Pearlstein joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to explore why so many of Donald Trump’s lawyers were willing to lie to courts to help Trump steal the 2020 election in violation of their ethical conduct as lawyers to tell the truth while making it easier for a “would-be authoritarian to take power.”Aug. 19, 2023

  • At least 111 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires as electric company sued

    05:41
  • Now Playing

    Law professor asks ‘Why are so many of Trump’s alleged co-conspirators lawyers?’

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: Justice is no longer sleeping on Donald Trump

    04:04

  • ‘Sooner rather than later’: Experts pan Trump calling for 2026 Jan. 6 trial date

    05:44

  • Lawrence: Georgia is the indictment that made Donald Trump shut up

    10:47

  • Lawrence: Georgia indictment of Trump is ‘ingenious’

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All