    Joy Reid on the year since Roe was overturned and her interview with VP Harris

The Last Word

Joy Reid on the year since Roe was overturned and her interview with VP Harris

05:15

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell talks with Joy Reid about her upcoming special with Vice President Harris in Texas, “ground zero” for the conservative campaign to roll back reproductive rights—even after the Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion.June 20, 2023

    Joy Reid on the year since Roe was overturned and her interview with VP Harris

