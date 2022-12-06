IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Iranians were 'shocked' by morality police headlines, says journalist

03:17

Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to address reports that the Iranian regime has disbanded the country’s morality police, nearly three months after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini.Dec. 6, 2022

