Fmr. NYPD detective: Police chief’s testimony against Chauvin set ‘professional standard’

Former New York City police detectives Kirk Burkhalter and Marq Claxton join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo’s testimony against his former officer Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for the murder of George Floyd. Claxton said Chief Arradondo “showed himself not just to be an anomaly, but a unicorn, when you can display that level of professional integrity” and Burkhalter said his testimony is an important step in “beginning the healing process between police and communities.”